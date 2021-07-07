 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into PVH's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q1, PVH (NYSE:PVH) earned $193.70 million, a 840.29% increase from the preceding quarter. PVH's sales decreased to $2.08 billion, a 0.53% change since Q4. In Q4, PVH brought in $2.09 billion in sales but only earned $20.60 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in PVH's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, PVH posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In PVH's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

PVH reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.92/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.83/share.

 

Related Articles (PVH)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: PVH
Analyst Ratings For PVH
PVH Shares Gain On Raised FY21 Revenue Outlook
The Week May Be Starting Slowly But Do Not Let That Mislead You
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PVH
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com