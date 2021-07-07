 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nuvve To Help Electrify School Buses In San Diego And Durango

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
Nuvve To Help Electrify School Buses In San Diego And Durango
  • Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVEhas been selected as the energy technology provider to enable school districts and utilities in San Diego, California, and Durango, Colorado, to accelerate the electrification of school buses.
  • By using Nuvve's V2G platform, schools and other fleet customers can realize cost benefits by allowing Nuvve to use the excess energy in their EVs to perform services that help stabilize the grid.
  • "We're helping pave the way for more schools to rapidly electrify their fleets and for more regions to leverage EVs as distributed energy resources," said CEO Gregory Poilasne.
  • Nuvve’s new Vehicle-to-Grid projects with school districts and utilities will lower the electric school bus ownership costs.
  • Price action: NVVE shares are trading higher by 0.15% at $13.08 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVVE)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
What's Up With Nuvve Stock Today?
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1.5%; FreightCar America Shares Slide Following Q1 Results
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com