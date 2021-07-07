 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 10:23am   Comments
The Meaning Behind Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

  1. Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) - P/E: 8.37
  2. Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) - P/E: 8.26
  3. Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) - P/E: 9.57
  4. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) - P/E: 8.98
  5. Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) - P/E: 3.22

Kelly Services saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.41 in Q4 to 0.12 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.68%, which has increased by 0.44% from 1.24% in the previous quarter.

Thomson Reuters has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.58, which has increased by 7.41% compared to Q4, which was 0.54. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.73%, which has decreased by 0.29% from 2.02% last quarter.

Most recently, Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share at 0.23, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.36. Mesa Air Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Huttig Building Products saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.01 in Q4 to 0.3 now. Huttig Building Products does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Digital Ally experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.08 in Q4 and is now 0.49. Digital Ally does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

