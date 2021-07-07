LGI Homes Posts 31% Growth In June Home Closings
- LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) reported that it closed 997 homes in June 2021, representing a 31.2% year-on-year growth.
- The company also posted a 42.4% Y/Y growth in the second quarter home closings.
- The company ended the first six months of 2021 with a total of 5,417 home closings, a 41.1% increase Y/Y.
- As of June 30, 2021, LGI had 106 active selling communities.
- The financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
- Price action: LGIH shares were up 3.11% at $167.11 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.