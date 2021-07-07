 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilat Bags Multi-Million Dollar Satellite Communication Equipment Contract For Asian Defense Forces
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Gilat Bags Multi-Million Dollar Satellite Communication Equipment Contract For Asian Defense Forces
  • Satellite networking technology company Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILTwon a multi-million-dollar contract to provide satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment to an extensive system integrator for its customer in Asia.
  • Gilat's multi-application platform, SkyEdge II-c, Capricorn VSATs, and TotalNMS will serve the needs of the defense forces to provide tactical SATCOM solutions for mobile platforms and enable efficient communication channels.
  • Multiple hubs and hundreds of VSATs will be deployed in redundant configurations to meet the critical security needs, quality, and critical regulatory requirements.
  • Price action: GILT shares traded higher by 1.36% at $10.45 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILT)

Gilat Bags $9M Low Earth Orbit Constellation Order
Gilat Wins Multiple Latin American Armed Force Projects
Gilat Extends Latin American IoT Project For Rural Farming Productivity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com