BSQUARE Raises Private Offer To Sell Shares To $50M From $25M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Share:
  • On July 6, 2021, software solutions provider BSQUARE Corp (NASDAQ: BSQRentered into a Side Letter with B. Riley Securities, Inc to sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million under the company’s Form S-3 filed on March 18.
  • The Side Letter was in connection with At Market Issuance Sales Agreement dated April 2.
  • On April 2, the company inked the agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc to sell shares of the having an aggregate offering price of up to $25 million through an “at the market offering” program.
  • It sees revenue guidance between $10.6 million - $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, including $9.9 million - $10.0 million in Partner Solutions revenue and $0.7 million - $0.8 million in Edge to Cloud revenue. It expects an operating loss for the quarter.
  • It sold an estimated 5 million shares for $23.9 million under the previous offering between June 30 and July 6.
  • The Small Business Administration (SBA) authorized complete forgiveness of its $1.6 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan.
  • The stock has gained 364% year-to-date.
  • Price action: BSQR shares traded lower by 25.5% at $5.25 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Offerings Tech Media

