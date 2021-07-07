 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 4:31am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are expected to increase to 9.300 million in May from a record level of 9.286 million in the previous month.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

