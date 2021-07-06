 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xpeng Shares Open 1.8% Higher In Hong Kong On Debut

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 10:50pm   Comments
Share:
Xpeng Shares Open 1.8% Higher In Hong Kong On Debut

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) opened 1.8% higher from the initial public offering price in their Hong Kong debut on Wednesday.

What Happened: Xpeng raised $1.8 billion after it issued 85 million ordinary shares at a price of HK$165 each ($21.24) as part of its dual primary listing in Hong Kong. The shares opened at HK$168 ($21.62), representing a 1.8% increase, even as the benchmark Hang Seng Index is down 0.7%.

Xpeng’s one New York-listed American Depositary Receipt (ADR) is equivalent to two ordinary shares in Hong Kong.

See Also: Nio, XPeng Clock Record June Deliveries: Which EV Maker Outperformed?

Why It Matters: Xpeng’s listing in Hong Kong is a dual primary one as the company does not satisfy the two-year listing track record required for it to pursue a secondary listing in the Asian financial hub. The company went public in New York last year.

It was reported in March that the Chinese EV trio of Xpeng, Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) has hired investment advisors for their Hong Kong IPOs. Xpeng is now the first among the three EV producers to complete a dual-listing in Hong Kong.

Price Action: Xpeng shares closed 0.7% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session on the New York Stock Exchange at $44.05, but edged down less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $44.03.

Read Next: BofA Raises XPeng Target On P7, G3i, P5 Prospects

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Xpeng

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

BofA Raises XPeng Target On P7, G3i, P5 Prospects
Thinking About Buying Stock In Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Or Pinduoduo?
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Sees EV Sales More Than Double In June, Outdoes Rival Nio By 148%
Tesla Tops 200,000 Deliveries For The First Time In Q2
Li Auto Follows Rivals Nio, Xpeng In Posting Record June Deliveries
XPeng Stock Breaks Resistance: What's Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVs Hong KongNews IPOs Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com