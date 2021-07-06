 Skip to main content

Constellation Brands: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted a 86.1% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 3.79% over the previous quarter to $2.03 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Constellation Brands is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q4, Constellation Brands earned $540.40 million and total sales reached $1.95 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Constellation Brands posted an ROCE of 0.01%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Constellation Brands's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Constellation Brands reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.33/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.32/share.

 

