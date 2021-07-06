 Skip to main content

Mortgage Software Platform Blend Targets $4B Valuation In US IPO: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 3:40pm   Comments
  • Digital banking platform Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) is seeking a valuation of nearly $4 billion in its confidential U.S. initial public offering (IPO) filing, Reuters reports.
  • Blend will list on the NYSE under the symbol "BLND."
  • It aims to capitalize on the demand boom for online financial services. Blend's cloud-based software platform digitizes banking.
  • However, recovery in the interest rates from the ease of the pandemic could hurt Blend's mortgage insurance business.
  • Blend plans to sell 20 million shares between $16 - $18 per share to raise $360 million.
  • Blend was last valued at $3.3 billion after a Jan. funding round.
  • On average, it processes over $5 billion in transactions every day. It had 291 customers, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Lennar Mortgage, as of 2020.
  • Blend was co-founded in 2012 by Nima Ghamsari, its current head, and a former Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) employee. Ghamsari will have 68% of the voting power after the offering.

