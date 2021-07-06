WeDriveU Picks GreenPower EV Stars For Fleet Electrification
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) has partnered with WeDriveU, a shuttle transportation operator, to add EV Stars to its electric shuttle fleet.
- EV Star is a multi-purpose, zero-emission, min-E Bus. It will help expand WeDriveU's zero-emissions fleet for customers across the U.S.
- "WeDriveU has demoed our vehicle with accounts, and the real-world data that was accumulated was certainly helpful in making this partnership happen," said VP, Sales and Marketing.
- Greenpower anticipates delivering the first EV Star to WeDriveU in the current quarter, with additional units by the end of the calendar year.
- Price action: GP shares are trading higher by 0.60% at $18.30 on the last check Tuesday.
