AT&T, Google Cloud Expand 5G, Edge Partnership
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud announced new solutions across 5G and edge computing portfolio, including on-premises Multi-access Edge Compute solution, and Network Edge abilities through LTE, 5G, and wireline.
- AT&T and Google Cloud have been developing edge solutions for the enterprise for over a year.
- Now, the companies aim to deliver transformative capabilities to help businesses drive real value and build industry-changing experiences in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, entertainment. It also includes using Google Maps, Android, Pixel, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and other solutions across Google for more immersive customer experiences.
- The companies are also collaborating to evaluate how network APIs could optimize applications, using near-real-time network information at the Google Cloud edge.
- Price action: T shares traded lower by 0.44% at $29.10 on the last check Tuesday.
