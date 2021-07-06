Omnicommerce: Your Behind-the-Scenes Online Shopper

Thanks to the global pandemic, the at-home consumer’s kryptonite took center stage in 2020: online shopping.

Stuck inside their homes, consumers voraciously browsed large companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), as well as smaller, independent retailers, resulting in e-commerce’s COVID-19 related boost of $174.87 billion in revenue by the end of 2020. And according to EY Future Customer Index, though the pandemic restrictions have started to lift, online shopping habits have largely remained the same: a whopping 80% of customers remain committed to the way they shopped retailers in the pandemic, despite returning to normal.

So what does this digital commerce boom entail, exactly, and how can retailers create a comprehensive online customer experience to use it to their advantage?

Let’s define a few essential terms. E-commerce refers to the act of buying and selling goods and services through online platforms. This process can involve a few market areas:

business to business

consumer to consumer

business to consumer

consumer to business

Virtually every facet of life is available through e-commerce now, and many retailers have chosen to implement it into their business models due to its popularity and to remain competitive. E-commerce has proven time and again to be the way of the future, no matter the size of the retailer.

Multichannel commerce refers to a process where each “channel” operates independently of one another to provide a variety of ways to interact with customers. Around 66% of online shoppers rely on multiple channels (more than one) for purchases.

Use of multiple channels can be very effective to feature the brand and boost engagement. However, the downside is that these channels—whether they include social media, mobile apps, an online market or a physical store—are not cohesive. A lack of connection in branding, messaging or execution means that the customer’s information is not shared from one channel to the next.

The glue that can bring this all together? Omnicommerce, which refers to streamlining the customer’s shopping experience from start to finish. It’s a person-first approach, where information on a customer can be gathered from every channel, not just one. It still implements the multichannel approach and facilitates e-commerce, but it personalizes the shopping experience for each person.

The brand experience with omnicommerce is consistent, individualized and extremely effective.

Yet 45% of marketers feel they have not mastered the technology or processes behind omnichannel marketing to make it effective for their companies, although around 62% of consumers who interact with their favorite brands on up to ten channels make weekly purchases. Retailers have noted the process of creating such a platform can be time-consuming, costly and difficult.

What could be on the horizon for online retailers in addition to this already individualized approach? AI has now made its way onto the scene, zeroing in on customer buying patterns and behaviors in ways that were never thought possible. With the increasing customization of AI commerce platforms, perhaps these platforms might end up knowing their customers more than they even know themselves.