'Jeopardy!' Contestant Loses $4,000 On Tesla-Themed Question: Could You Answer It?

For many followers of electric vehicles or stock investing, a question asked on "Jeopardy!" likely seemed like a softball, but ultimately it stumped a contestant.

What Happened: A question on the July 2 episode of “Jeopardy!” centered on an important milestone for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

“In 2018 this company met its goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 sedans in a week,” the question read by guest host Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Nanci Skinner, a grocery clerk from Warren, Maine, answered the question with “What is Mitsubishi.”

The correct answer was Tesla and the wrong answer was a costly one for Skinner. The contestant made the $1,000 question in the "3’s Company" category into a “true daily double” by wagering all the money she had.

Skinner went from $4,000 to $0 after the miss with her competitors sitting at $2,000 and $1,800. The "Jeopardy!" contestant managed to rebound during the show, answering 16 questions correctly and two incorrectly throughout the episode.

She entered the Final Jeopardy portion with a lead of $12,200 to the other contestants' $11,200 and $8,600.

All three contestants answered incorrectly leaving Courtney Shah as the winner with a conservative $1,400 wager on the final question. Shah’s win on July 2 was her fifth in a row.

Why it’s Important: This wasn’t the first time that Tesla has been featured on “Jeopardy!” The electric vehicle company was the subject of an entire category called “Visit to Tesla” in 2018 with questions read from a manufacturing facility.

The Model 3 was an important car in Tesla’s history and also for the U.S. electric vehicle market. With several versions of the car costing closer to a price point of $35,000, the Tesla Model 3 was one of the first mass-produced electric vehicles to hit this price point.

Tesla has been able to sell every Model 3 it produces with demand remaining strong.

