GameStop Leases New Fulfillment Center In Nevada

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
GameStop Leases New Fulfillment Center In Nevada
  • GameStop Corp (NYSE: GMEhas entered into a lease of a 530,000 square foot facility in Reno, Nevada. 
  • The new fulfillment facility is expected to be operational in 2022. 
  • The presence in Reno, Nevada, is aimed at growing GameStop's product offerings and expediting shipping across the west coast. 
  • This expansion follows GameStop's entry into a lease of a 700,000 square foot facility in York, Pennsylvania. 
  • Price action: GME shares are trading lower by 3.32% at $196.09 on the last check Tuesday.

