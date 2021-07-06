GameStop Leases New Fulfillment Center In Nevada
- GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has entered into a lease of a 530,000 square foot facility in Reno, Nevada.
- The new fulfillment facility is expected to be operational in 2022.
- The presence in Reno, Nevada, is aimed at growing GameStop's product offerings and expediting shipping across the west coast.
- This expansion follows GameStop's entry into a lease of a 700,000 square foot facility in York, Pennsylvania.
- Price action: GME shares are trading lower by 3.32% at $196.09 on the last check Tuesday.
