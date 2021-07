Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday morning, 51 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:CLEU). Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 26.51% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.76%.

