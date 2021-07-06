 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Or Pinduoduo?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 9:13am   Comments
Thinking About Buying Stock In Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Or Pinduoduo?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) and Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), are all trading lower Tuesday morning amid regulatory concerns after Chinese regulators suggested the vehicle-for-hire company DiDi delay its U.S. IPO and said they will step up regulation on Chinese firms listed offshore.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading lower by 2.7% at $49.05.

Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. It started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019.

Li Auto is trading lower by 3.1% at $31.65.

XPeng is a smart EV company designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing smart electric vehicles in China.

XPeng is trading lower by 4% at $41.96.

Pinduoduo provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. Pinduoduo offers a social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

Pinduoduo is trading lower by 3.1% at $115.49.

Photo: courtesy of Nio.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Short Ideas Global Trading Ideas

