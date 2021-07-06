Yell, Wix Bond To Drive UK SMEs' Online Presence
- U.K.'s digital marketing services provider Yell collaborated with SaaS platform Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) to help the U.K. SMEs (Small Medium Enterprises) build and grow their business online.
- Wix will be the technology provider for Yell's new 'Smart Websites - powered by Wix', allowing Yell's digital experts to offer their SME customers a faster-customized website or online store build with a broader range of functionality.
- The new Smart Websites also offer extensive analytics, built-in Customer Relationship Management capabilities, automated task triggers, appointment and restaurant bookings, event management facilitation, and acceptance of credit cards and other forms of payments.
- Price action: WIX shares closed lower by 1.06% at $288.80 on Friday.
