Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI is expected to decline to 64.9 in June from previous reading of 70.4.
- The ISM's services index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is likely to hold roughly steady at 63.5 in June from prior reading of 64.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for June is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
