 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 4:18am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI is expected to decline to 64.9 in June from previous reading of 70.4.
  • The ISM's services index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is likely to hold roughly steady at 63.5 in June from prior reading of 64.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Investor Movement Index for June is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com