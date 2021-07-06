 Skip to main content

Oh, The Cringe, The Memes — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shares Patriotic Surfing Video In Honor of Fourth of July
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 06, 2021 1:55am   Comments
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent part of the holiday weekend surfing on an electric hydrofoil-like contraption carrying the Star and Stripes. He posted a video of the surfing action online and soon enough it was turned into a meme.

What Happened: Zuckerberg’s watersports action video was accompanied by background music in the form of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” A fact that was not lost on some social media users.

Writer and editor Matthew Yglesias wrote that Mark Zuckerberg is “proving he’s not just richer than you, he’s more patriotic.”

Facebook user Mike Beltzner commented on Zuckerberg’s video, “Next year you need to add a cheeseburger and/or fireworks into this to go FULL AMERICA.”

The Facebook CEO replied sportingly, “Does it count if I ate a cheeseburger right after this?”

Why It Matters: Last year, Zuckerberg was seen surfing in Hawaii with copious amounts of sunscreen applied on his face in an attempt to disguise himself from paparazzi, and the image of that would soon turn into a viral meme.

Mark Zuckerberg surfboards in Hawaii with way too much sunscreen https://t.co/TYcdDmBbZG pic.twitter.com/INyGVPvNY6

In May, the social media baron sparked off a cryptocurrency buzz after he posted on Facebook that he had christened one of his pet goats Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

See Also: US Lawmakers Request FTC To File Antitrust Lawsuit On Facebook: Reuters

Facebook joined the $1 trillion valuation club in late June as the company’s market capitalization crossed that mark for the first time ever.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed mostly unchanged at $354.70 in Friday’s regular session.

Read Next: Elon Musk Stresses Self-Reliance From A Young Age As He Dismisses Alleged Emerald Mine Connection Of Family

Photo: Screenshot of the video posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

