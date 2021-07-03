 Skip to main content

Dutch Court Rejects Facebook's Offer To Dismiss Privacy Lawsuit In Netherlands
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 03, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
Dutch Court Rejects Facebook's Offer To Dismiss Privacy Lawsuit In Netherlands
  • On Saturday, an Amsterdam court ruled that the privacy litigation against Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in the Netherlands can proceed. The case will be heard in October, the Verge reported.  
  • The court rejected Facebook’s offer to have the lawsuit from two non-profit groups thrown out.
  • The Amsterdam-based Data Privacy Foundation and Dutch consumer advocacy organization Consumentenbond have filed a lawsuit against Facebook for violating the European Union privacy law.
  • According to the lawsuit, Facebook has not provided details about the information it gathers from users. Facebook has also not mentioned what it does with the data; hence, it cannot process it.
  • Facebook denies the allegations and claims it respects user privacy and provides people with meaningful control over how their data gets exploited.
  • According to the court, “The Data Privacy Foundation may litigate before the Dutch court on behalf of Dutch users of the Facebook service against Facebook about whether Facebook has violated the privacy of its users.”
  • European Union law allows for collective redress across several areas, including data protection rights, enabling qualified entities to bring representative actions on behalf of rights holders.
  • Facebook claims that the Amsterdam court doesn’t have jurisdiction over its European business, which it argues is subject to Irish law. 
  • Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 0.09% at $354.70 on Friday.
  • (Photo: Simon from Pixabay)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Dutch Facebook lawsuitNews Legal Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

