Is Disney+ Losing Its Streaming Magic? Top 10 Streamed Movies Of 2021 So Far
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 02, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Disney+ is one of the fastest-growing streaming platforms of all time, hitting 100 million in less than one year.

A new report shows subscriber growth might be slowing down and the company saw only one movie rank in the top 10 of most-streamed movies in the first half of 2021.

Disney+ Growth: A report from The Information points to the growth of Disney+ slowing. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported 103.6 million subscribers for Disney+ in the recent quarter. The Information estimates 110 million subscribers is the current figure for Disney+.

While that would represent growth from the April reported number, it comes with India and Latin America powering much of the growth. India subscribers increased by 12 million to 38 million in the last six months.

The U.S. and Canada segment has an estimated 38 million subscribers compared to 37 million in February.

Related Link: Why The Discovery, AT&T Deal Poses A Credible Threat In Streaming Wars

Top Streamed Movies In First Half: Movie studios are expanding efforts to grow their own streaming platforms and release fewer movies in theaters citing demands. One company betting heavily on this is AT&T (NYSE: T) with its ownership of Warner Bros and HBO Max.

“Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” were the top two streamed movies in the first half of 2021 by opening weekend share of streaming, according to data from Reelgood. Both movies released on HBO Max.

HBO Max also had “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead” rank in the top 10 on Reelgood’s list.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) had the most titles on the list with five including “Army of the Dead” and "The Woman in the Window" both in the top five.

Disney had only one title on the list with June released “Luca” ranked sixth with 4.5% of the opening week share.

Disney has had success with many of its original shows, but didn’t have a great showing for its movies in the first half of 2021.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Disney Plus Disney+ HBO Max Luca streaming stocks

