Dallas Cowboys To Be Featured Team On HBO's 'Hard Knocks' For A Third Time

The Dallas Cowboys were named the featured team in HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series. This will be the third time the Cowboys will be the featured team, also having appearances in 2002 and 2008.

"Hard Knocks" is an annual show that provides a behind-the-scenes look into an NFL team’s training camp and the roster finalization ahead of the season.

The main storylines that will most likely be addressed this season are the rehabbing of Dak Prescott, who suffered a gruesome season-ending injury last season; the fumbling issues of star-running back Ezekiel Elliott; and how first-round pick Micah Parsons will fit in with a talented Cowboy’s linebacker core.

HBO is owned by WarnerMedia, which is subsequently owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).