 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dallas Cowboys To Be Featured Team On HBO's 'Hard Knocks' For A Third Time

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
Share:
Dallas Cowboys To Be Featured Team On HBO's 'Hard Knocks' For A Third Time

The Dallas Cowboys were named the featured team in HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series. This will be the third time the Cowboys will be the featured team, also having appearances in 2002 and 2008.

"Hard Knocks" is an annual show that provides a behind-the-scenes look into an NFL team’s training camp and the roster finalization ahead of the season.

The main storylines that will most likely be addressed this season are the rehabbing of Dak Prescott, who suffered a gruesome season-ending injury last season; the fumbling issues of star-running back Ezekiel Elliott; and how first-round pick Micah Parsons will fit in with a talented Cowboy’s linebacker core.

HBO is owned by WarnerMedia, which is subsequently owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Why Microsoft's AT&T Contract Could Have 'Measurable Impact' On Azure Cloud Revenue
Understanding AT&T's Unusual Options Activity
AT&T To Migrate 5G Mobile Network To Microsoft Cloud, Microsoft To Acquire AT&T's Network Cloud Platform, Engineering, Lifecycle Management Software
Why ASTS Shares Are Heading To Space Today
Understanding AT&T's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing AT&T's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dallas Cowboys football Hard Knocks HBO nflNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com