44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) shares jumped 154.5% to $27.62. A 13G filing from Alpha Capital showed an 8.7% stake in company.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) gained 69.8% to $38.06. Alector and GlaxoSmithKline have announced a global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two monoclonal antibodies designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels.
- T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) shares jumped 44% to $8.53 after the company announced a new MRO partnership with Honeywell.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares gained 41.5% to $5.25. Staffing 360 Solutions recently announced a reverse stock split to maintain NASDAQ listing.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) surged 41.5% to $8.14. Bridgeline received more than $2.5 million in warrant exercises.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) jumped 36.2% to $2.8592 after Saltchuk Holdings reported it submitted a preliminary non-binding proposal to Overseas Shipholding Group's board to acquire all of outstanding shares of the company not already owned for $3 per share.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) gained 33% to $10.38.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 29.2% to $10.72.
- Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 29% to $19.44. Marin Software jumped over 40% on Thursday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) gained 22% to $3.00. Ocean Power Technologies was recently added to Russell Microcap Index.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) gained 19% to $46.78.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) surged 17.7% to $20.56 after dropping 10% on Thursday.
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) gained 15.2% to $56.68 after the company declared a special dividend of $18.75 per share.
- Mind Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MIND) rose 15% to $2.2299. MIND Technology, last month, reported a Q1 loss of $0.33 per share.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) gained 13.6% to $123.35 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) jumped 12.6% to $13.80 as the company agreed to be acquired by SPB Hospitality at $14 per share.
- SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) surged 12% to $44.88. The company recently priced its IPO at $35 a share.
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) surged 11.4% to $14.37 amid high interest across social media.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) gained 11.2% to $40.51 after Santander Holdings announced a proposal to acquire shares it does not own of Santander Consumer USA for $39.00 per share.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) gained 9.4% to $3.26.
- GEE Group Inc (NYSE: JOB) rose 9.3% to $0.6221.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) rose 8.5% to $2.4310. Allied Esports recently launched AE Studios division for original content development and production services.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) rose 7% to $46.20 following a tweet by the company highlighting its first fully crewed rocket powered test flight will be on July 11th.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares dipped 34.7% to $1.4950 despite the company received a letter from the FDA regarding the sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid marketing application review for uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time..
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) dropped 27.5% to $61.62 after the company voluntarily paused the AROENaC1001 Phase 1/2 study evaluating ARO-ENaC for cystic fibrosis.
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) dipped 24.7% to $13.30. The Glimpse Group shares jumped 152% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $7 per share.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 24.5% to $1.6150. Alterity Therapeutics Australia filing showed a proposed offering of 322,857,900 shares. Alterity Therapeutics shares jumped around 65% on Thursday after the company announced it was granted a new US patent targeting major neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
- Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares fell 18.1% to $49.05. Pop Culture Group jumped around 98% on Thursday on continued volatility following Wednesday's IPO.
- Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares fell 17.7% to $5.90. Trxade Health shares gained over 62% on Thursday after the company's Bonum Health subsidiary signed a telemedicine service distribution deal with Big Y Pharmacy.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares fell 17.4% to $2.1467 after dropping 25% on Thursday. The company recently announced it received a positive recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee to continue the Mino-Lok Phase 2 trial as planned.
- Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) fell 16% to $1.9327. Kintara Therapeutics recently announced topline data from Phase 2 study of its lead compound VAL-083, conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) dropped 15.9% to $11.00. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower following comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping during Chinese Communist Party centenary celebrations.
- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE: WTT) declined 14.5% to $3.13.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 14.1% to $4.93.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) dropped 13.5% to $5.53.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) shares declined 13.4% to $28.20.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 13% to $1.94.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped 12.5% to $30.98.
- Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) shares fell 12.5% to $2.66 after jumping 29% on Thursday. Birks Group announced all 29 of the Company’s retail stores across Canada are now open for in-person shopping.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) dropped 10.7% to $12.72.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) shares fell 9% to $9.33.
- Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) fell 8% to $6.13 after surging 7% on Thursday.
- Houston American Energy Corporation (NYSE: HUSA) fell 7.6% to $2.0699 after declining around 10% on Thursday.
- Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) shares fell 6.5% to $1.0580. Borqs Technologies shares fell 22% on Thursday possibly on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 50% on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas