IBM President Jim Whitehurst Exits, Other Management Changes
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) President Jim Whitehurst is stepping down. Whitehurst was previously the CEO of Red Hat, which IBM had acquired in 2019.
  • Bridget van Kralingen will depart as SVP, Global Markets, and Rob Thomas will succeed Kralingen, Street Insider reports.
  • Tom Rosamilia will become SVP, Cloud and Cognitive Software.
  • Ric Lewis has joined IBM and will serve as SVP of Systems.
  • Kelly Chambliss is promoted SVP, Americas and Strategic Sales, Global Business Services.
  • Roger Premo will head a newly constituted business development team, which integrates corporate strategy.
  • Price action: IBM shares traded lower by 4.68% at $139.95 on the last check Friday.

