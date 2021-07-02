 Skip to main content

Looking Into Lakeland Industries's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 10:58am
Looking at Q1, Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) earned $6.24 million, a 32.61% increase from the preceding quarter. Lakeland Industries's sales decreased to $34.09 million, a 7.61% change since Q4. In Q4, Lakeland Industries earned $9.26 million, and total sales reached $36.90 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Lakeland Industries posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Lakeland Industries is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Lakeland Industries, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Lakeland Industries reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.57/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.53/share.

 

