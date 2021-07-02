 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verizon Ready To Trade Low-Cost Service For TracFone Deal: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Verizon Ready To Trade Low-Cost Service For TracFone Deal: WSJ
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) promised low-cost wireless service for three years to the federal regulators in exchange for the acquisition approval for TracFone, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • It has also agreed to offer 5G service to Lifeline customers within six months of the acquisition deal’s closing.
  • Lifeline is a federal grant for low-income phone users. The Communications Workers of America union and other public-interest groups have disparaged the proposed merger partners for not detailing specific plans to support the program.
  • In 2020, Verizon agreed to acquire TracFone from America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE: AMX) for up to $6.9 billion.
  • Verizon plans to shift many TracFone users relying on AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) systems over its network if the deal is approved.
  • Verizon still expects to close the deal in 2021.
  • Price action: VZ shares traded higher by 0.34% at $56.38 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

5 Warren Buffett Favorites To Keep An Eye On
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2021
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Verizon, Kinder Morgan And More
BuzzFeed Going Public Via SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know
Verizon Communications Acquires Location Provider Senion For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com