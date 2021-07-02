 Skip to main content

Ford US Sales Decline 27% In June, EV Sales Jump 117%

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 10:57am   Comments
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) U.S. monthly sales for June declined 26.9% year-on-year to 115,789 vehicles.
  • Sales of cars fell 81.8% to 2,868, SUVs fell 11.5%, and trucks dived 27%.
  • On a brighter spot, sales of electrified vehicles expanded 117% Y/Y in June, concluding with a new first-half sales record on 56,570 vehicles, driven by new products like 12,975 Mustang Mach-E 17,039 F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid.
  • Strong incremental growth of Bronco Sport and Mustang MachE propelled Ford brand retail SUVs to their best first-half performance in 20 years, with 1H sales up 37% Y/Y.
  • Retail orders for Ford and Lincoln vehicles are up more than 16- fold this year over last.
  • Lincoln’s SUV lineup sales grew 23.3% in 1H.
  • Ford has taken over 100,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning, which will launch early next year. The company continues filling new orders placed during the semiconductor chip shortage.
  • Price action: F shares are trading higher by 0.17% at $14.94 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Retail Sales Media Best of Benzinga

