Chicken Soup Entertainment Raises $75M Via Secondary Equity Offering At 4% Discount
- Streaming operator Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) priced 1.875 million shares at $40 per share in a secondary public offering, for estimated gross proceeds of $75 million.
- The offer price signifies a 3.9% discount to Chicken Soup’s Thursday closing price of $41.62.
- The underwriters have a thirty-day option to purchase additional shares up to 281,250.
- The offering proceeds will serve working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The company beat Q1 FY21 revenue analyst consensus by 24% as the revenue climbed 75% year-on-year to $23.2 million. It beat the EPS consensus by 9.46% at $(0.67).
- The share prices gained 475% last year.
- It held $24.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: CSSE shares traded lower by 3.51% at $40.16 in the market session on the last check Friday.
