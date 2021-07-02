 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 4:29am   Comments
  • Data on motor vehicle sales for June will be released at 4:00 a.m. ET. Unit vehicle sales are likely to come in at an annual pace of 17.0 million in June, unchanged from May's pace of 17.0 million
  • US jobs report for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls increasing 703,000 for June following lower-than-expected rise of 559,000 in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 5.6% from 5.8%.
  • International trade report for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. A deficit of $71.2 billion is projected for total goods and services trade in May versus a $68.9 billion deficit in the previous month.
  • Data on factory orders for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders rising 1.5% in May.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

