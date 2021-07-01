Cummins Extends Fuel Rail Fire Risk Recall To Remanufactured Engines

More than 4,400 Cummins Inc. remanufactured engines are being recalled because of a defective fuel rail that could lead to a fire.

The new recall comes after a May recall of nearly 45,000 L9 and ISX12 engines built between Jan. 2, 2017, and Oct.16, 2020, was filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It affected 26 truck, bus and motor home manufacturers, covering nearly 45,000 vehicles.

All four major commercial truck makers — Daimler Trucks North America, Volvo Trucks North America, Navistar International and PACCAR Inc. — were impacted. Other companies affected include Blue Bird Corp., Gillig Corp., Tiffin Motorhomes and Pierce Manufacturing Inc.

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) decided April 13 to recall the new engines. It decided on June 15 to add 34 part numbers for remanufactured engines. The company said it knows of no reports of accidents, fires or injuries related to the condition. The expected incidence rate in both recalls is 1%.

Incorrectly Seated Washers

The issue is a sealing washer that may not seat correctly in the pilot bore holes, allowing an undetected and prolonged diesel fuel spray in the high-pressure fuel rail assembly. If an ignition source were present, a fire could occur.

The rail end sealing bores in the fuel rail may have undersized pilot bores for the sealing washer. That could prevent the washer from properly seating, potentially resulting in inadequate load for the joint to remain properly sealed in service. Statistical process control for the pilot bores was confirmed after Oct.19, 2020, Cummins said.

The rail threads will be inspected for damage. If damage is found, the rail will be replaced with a rail and fuel lines of a different design. If no damage is found on the threads, new crush washers will be installed and the technician will place a paint dot somewhere on the rail to indicate the repair has been completed.

Dealers were notified of the recall on Wednesday. Customers will be notified on Aug. 30.

