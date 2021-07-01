Franchise Group's The Vitamin Shoppe Partners With GHOST Lifestyle
- Franchise Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: FRG) subsidiary, The Vitamin Shoppe, has announced a national retail partnership with GHOST, a lifestyle sports nutrition brand.
- Under the agreement, GHOST sports nutrition products will be available at over 715 The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores, as well as on vitamineshoppe.com.
- “As the premiere global retailer of health and wellness solutions, The Vitamin Shoppe is committed to supporting the lifelong wellness of our customers with the most innovative brands and highest quality products,” said Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer, The Vitamin Shoppe.
- Price action: FRG shares closed higher by 2.86% at $36.28 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap