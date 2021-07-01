Airbnb And New York Mets Offer Fans A Citi Field Sleepover

It's not uncommon for people to fall asleep while watching a baseball game, but sleeping overnight in a baseball stadium is out of the ordinary. However, the New York Mets is teaming with Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) on an unusual promotion that will enable several fans to stay overnight at the team’s Citi Field.

What Happened: Starting on July 8 at 12 p.m. EDT, Mets fans can go to airbnb.com/mets and request to book a one-night stay for up to four guests at Citi Field for July 28 at a cost of $250 plus fees. Airbnb stressed this is not a contest and guests will be selected on a first-come/first-served basis.

According to Airbnb, the selected fans will throw the ceremonial first pitch and watch the game from the VIP suite while be treating to “limitless ballpark hotdogs and drinks.” When the players are gone, the fans can work out in the team’s gym and use their locker room shower.

For the overnight hours, the fans will be offered a private suite consisting of one bedroom with two beds and a shared bathroom. Airbnb said former Mets star Bobby Bonilla is hosting this experience, though it is uncertain whether he will be staying overnight at the stadium with the fans.

What Else Happened: Airbnb and the Mets announced the promotion on July 1, which is known to Mets’ fans as Bobby Bonilla Day – which, besides, celebrating a popular athlete, also offers a lesson in how not to negotiate a contract.

In 2000, the Mets were eager to drop Bonilla from their roster but were contractually obligated to keep him in play. The team agreed to buy out the remaining $5.9 million on the contract, but instead of paying a lump sum, it came up with a strange offer: starting in 2011, Bonilla would receive annual payments of nearly $1.2 million for 25 years that included a negotiated 8% interest rate.

The deferred payment plan was offered because the Mets were working with a notable Wall Street financial planner who guaranteed the team that his investments would bring in double-digit returns. The financial planner’s name was Bernie Madoff – you can guess what happened.

Or, as Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon would later acknowledge, “You make some bad and some good deals.”

Photo: Airbnb.