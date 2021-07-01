 Skip to main content

Market Overview

30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares jumped 104.6% to $62.00. Pop Culture Group shares jumped 405% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares climbed 81.4% to $2.3582. Alterity Therapeutics recently said it received EU regulatory guidance for ATH434 Phase 2 clinical trial.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) climbed 80.3% to $7.95. TRxADE HEALTH’s subsidiary Bonum Health signed a Telemedicine Service Distribution Deal with Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares climbed 58% to $16.95 after dropping 38% on Tuesday. Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions.
  • Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) jumped 42% to $6.10 after climbing over 26% on Wednesday.
  • Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) shares climbed 37.7% to $3.2360. Birks Group, last month, reported FY21 sales of C$143.1 million, down 15.5% year-on-year..
  • Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) rose 22% to $8.05 after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) gained 16.7% to $19.15. Pulse Biosciences is a bioelectric medicine firm, working on innovative health products across a wide range of conditions.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) gained 16.7% to $17.54 after the company priced 10.1 million shares at $15.03 per share in a follow-on secondary public offering.
  • Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) rose 13.3% to $15.81 after the company reported a $40 million equity investment from Pfizer Inc. and licensing agreement for SPR206.
  • FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) surged 12.5% to $13.29 following late Wednesday Bloomberg report 'Billionaire Fertitta to Add Restaurants, Aquariums to SPAC Deal.'
  • Didi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) rose 12.4% to $15.89. The company on Wednesday priced its IPO at $14 a share.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) surged 11.4% to $7.23.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) gained 10.8% to $12.81. US Silica’s 8-K showed the company entered into a deal to settle customer dispute related to fees for minimum purchase commitments from 2014-2020.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE: HUT) gained 9.5% to $4.82. Hut 8 Mining recently announced the purchase of 12,000 new MicroBT miners for deployment by the end of Q4.
  • US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS) gained 6% to $1.07 after the company announced the commitment to purchase 120 electric motors totaling 360,000 HHP.

Losers

  • Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 25.9% to $1.0750 after jumping over 45% on Wednesday.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares dipped 22.4% to $2.70  despite the company announcing it received a positive recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee to continue the Mino-Lok Phase 2 trial as planned.
  • 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) fell 18.5% to $28.36 after climbing over 40% on Wednesday.
  • Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) dropped 17% to $16.92. Aligos Therapeutics priced a previously announced underwritten public offering of 4.4 million shares at $19 per share, representing a discount of 7% from the last close price of $20.3 on Wednesday.
  • Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares fell 16.8% to $16.12 after jumping 78% on Wednesday.
  • Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 15.1% to $1.52 after gaining 14% on Wednesday.
  • Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 14.6% to $1.75 after surging 32% on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.
  • NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) dipped 14.6% to $189.51 after the company announced final results from its Phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in liver cancer.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) fell 14.3% to $32.81. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited recently priced its initial public offering of 4 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $23.5 per ADS. The total offering size is $95.7 million.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 14.4% to $6.45.
  • Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) dropped 14.3% to $19.56. The company priced 8.68 million shares at $14, the midpoint of a $13 to $15 range.
  • Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) fell 13.5% to $75.58. The company priced its IPO at $44 a share.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) dipped 9.9% to $3.9006.
  • CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 5% to $69.92 after the company released final data from its Phase 2b/3 trial of its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

