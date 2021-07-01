Jushi Appoints Former Anheuser Busch Executive As COO
- Cannabis operator Jushi Holdings Inc (OTC: JUSHF) has appointed former Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa (NYSE: BUD) global supply chain executive Leonardo Garcia-Berg as the company’s Chief Operations Officer.
- Garcia-Berg will be responsible for driving growth strategies and efficiencies and coaching and developing team members across the company’s grower-processor facilities.
- Garcia-Berg will also manage the company’s facility directors of operations, environmental health and safety, security, quality control, and procurement, reporting to the CEO.
- In his previous role as the Global Director of Value Creation Programs at Anheuser, Leo led strategies focused on improving manufacturing, logistics, sourcing, and operations across the company’s third-party vendors.
- “As we continue to bring more high-quality products to consumers and patients at accessible price points, Leo’s experience driving operational efficiencies and transforming global supply chains of highly-regulated CPG products will help guide us through our next phase of growth,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: JUSHF shares are closed lower by 0.26% at $5.59 on Thursday.
