Birks Group Shares Gained On Opening All Retail Stores In Canada
- Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) has announced all 29 of the Company’s retail stores across Canada are now open for in-person shopping.
- On June 30, 2021, the Company re-opened all nine of its mall stores in Ontario for in-person shopping, in line with the second step of the province’s re-opening plan.
- Select boutiques will continue to offer virtual appointments, and clients can continue to shop online at MaisonBirks.com.
- “As we transition into a gradual re-opening in Ontario, we remain committed to providing our customers with Maison Birks’ elevated client service and luxury experience in a safe environment for all,” said Jean-Christophe Bédos, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: BGI shares closed higher by 29.36% at $3.04 on Thursday.
