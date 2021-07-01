 Skip to main content

ContextLogic Finance Chief Steps Down

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 3:11pm   Comments
  • Mobile eCommerce platform ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISHhas said its Chief Financial Officer, Rajat Bahri, has notified the Board of Directors of his resignation effective July 23. 
  • The company has engaged executive search firm, Heidrick, to identify Mr. Bahri's successor.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Brett Just and Director of FP&A Jennifer Oliver will serve as interim co-CFOs.
  • "During his four and a half years as our CFO, Rajat has been integral in scaling the company globally, leading us through our initial public offering last year and driving revenue growth. We wish Rajat well as he embarks on his next career opportunity," said Piotr Szulczewski, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: WISH shares are trading lower by 6.76% at $12.28 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

