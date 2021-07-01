ContextLogic Finance Chief Steps Down
- Mobile eCommerce platform ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) has said its Chief Financial Officer, Rajat Bahri, has notified the Board of Directors of his resignation effective July 23.
- The company has engaged executive search firm, Heidrick, to identify Mr. Bahri's successor.
- Chief Accounting Officer Brett Just and Director of FP&A Jennifer Oliver will serve as interim co-CFOs.
- "During his four and a half years as our CFO, Rajat has been integral in scaling the company globally, leading us through our initial public offering last year and driving revenue growth. We wish Rajat well as he embarks on his next career opportunity," said Piotr Szulczewski, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: WISH shares are trading lower by 6.76% at $12.28 on the last check Thursday.
