 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Campbell Soup

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 10:58am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q3, Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) earned $272.00 million, a 23.6% increase from the preceding quarter. Campbell Soup's sales decreased to $1.98 billion, a 12.94% change since Q2. Campbell Soup earned $356.00 million, and sales totaled $2.28 billion in Q2.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Campbell Soup's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Campbell Soup posted an ROCE of 0.09%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Campbell Soup is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Campbell Soup, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Campbell Soup reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.57/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.66/share.

 

Related Articles (CPB)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup: Return On Capital Employed Insights
US Inflation Hits Highest In 13 Years in May
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Twitter And Regeneron Lead The SPY In Another Mixed Day Of Trading
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com