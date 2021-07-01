Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

This morning 158 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC).

(NASDAQ:HVBC). Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 568.19% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $818.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.73%.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $818.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.73%. Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $157.44. Shares traded up 1.8%.

(NYSE:NKE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $157.44. Shares traded up 1.8%. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $298.45. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.

(NYSE:ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $298.45. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session. Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $726.81. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CHTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $726.81. The stock was down 0.03% for the day. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $493.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $493.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $320.26.

(NYSE:EL) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $320.26. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.41 on Thursday, moving up 3.86%.

(NYSE:COP) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.41 on Thursday, moving up 3.86%. Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.38. The stock traded down 1.72% on the session.

(NYSE:PBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.38. The stock traded down 1.72% on the session. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $141.87. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.

(NYSE:MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $141.87. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session. Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares set a new 52-week high of $150.33 on Thursday, moving up 1.28%.

(NYSE:ETN) shares set a new 52-week high of $150.33 on Thursday, moving up 1.28%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares hit $99.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE:TRI) shares hit $99.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.

(NYSE:JCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.77. The stock traded down 1.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.77. The stock traded down 1.19% on the session. T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock made a new 52-week high of $199.28 Thursday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TROW) stock made a new 52-week high of $199.28 Thursday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $383.88 for a change of up 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $383.88 for a change of up 0.15%. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $572.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.82%.

(NASDAQ:ORLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $572.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.82%. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $218.29. Shares traded up 0.48%.

(NYSE:MSI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $218.29. Shares traded up 0.48%. ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $248.45 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%.

(NYSE:RMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $248.45 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $168.56 on Thursday, moving up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $168.56 on Thursday, moving up 0.2%. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.50. The stock traded up 5.53% on the session.

(NYSE:OXY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.50. The stock traded up 5.53% on the session. Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.93. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.

(NYSE:EC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.93. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares set a new yearly high of $121.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

(NYSE:XYL) shares set a new yearly high of $121.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $350.11. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.

(NYSE:WAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $350.11. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session. Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares were up 1.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $246.02 for a change of up 1.31%.

(NYSE:IT) shares were up 1.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $246.02 for a change of up 1.31%. L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.32 Thursday. The stock was up 2.83% for the day.

(NYSE:LB) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.32 Thursday. The stock was up 2.83% for the day. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares set a new yearly high of $459.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TECH) shares set a new yearly high of $459.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.58 on Thursday, moving up 3.25%.

(NASDAQ:FANG) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.58 on Thursday, moving up 3.25%. Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.78. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.

(NYSE:BIP) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.78. The stock was up 2.0% for the day. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $40.21. Shares traded up 4.06%.

(NYSE:CLR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $40.21. Shares traded up 4.06%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%.

(NYSE:RDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%. Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ:DBX) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.54 for a change of up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.54 for a change of up 0.29%. Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.27 with a daily change of up 2.72%.

(NYSE:MRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.27 with a daily change of up 2.72%. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $396.22 with a daily change of up 2.29%.

(NYSE:DECK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $396.22 with a daily change of up 2.29%. Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $59.50. Shares traded up 0.29%.

(NYSE:SEE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $59.50. Shares traded up 0.29%. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares broke to $118.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%.

(NYSE:WMS) shares broke to $118.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares were up 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.57.

(NASDAQ:VMEO) shares were up 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.57. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares hit a yearly high of $136.72. The stock traded down 1.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BEAM) shares hit a yearly high of $136.72. The stock traded down 1.47% on the session. Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.63.

(NYSE:GMED) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.63. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares hit a yearly high of $118.68. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CROX) shares hit a yearly high of $118.68. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session. Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.97. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.

(NYSE:XEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.97. The stock was up 1.88% for the day. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new yearly high of $21.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new yearly high of $21.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session. Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) shares were up 10.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.96 for a change of up 10.75%.

(NYSE:YOU) shares were up 10.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.96 for a change of up 10.75%. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.00.

(NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.00. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares set a new yearly high of $146.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.

(NYSE:WTS) shares set a new yearly high of $146.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.52. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

(NYSE:AR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.52. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE:NEA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session. Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares hit $106.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%.

(NASDAQ:VICR) shares hit $106.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.05 on Thursday, moving up 0.64%.

(NYSE:AMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.05 on Thursday, moving up 0.64%. W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares broke to $69.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:GRA) shares broke to $69.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%. Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.

(NYSE:RRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.05. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

(NYSE:AQUA) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.05. The stock was up 0.03% for the day. Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares hit $82.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.

(NYSE:CNS) shares hit $82.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares broke to $16.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.42%.

(NYSE:MGY) shares broke to $16.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.42%. Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.10 with a daily change of up 0.48%.

(NYSE:NAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.10 with a daily change of up 0.48%. United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.44. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.

(NYSE:CCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.44. The stock was down 0.55% for the day. Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $64.05 with a daily change of up 0.36%.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $64.05 with a daily change of up 0.36%. Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.50. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SMPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.50. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.96.

(NYSE:BSTZ) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.96. Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.13%.

(NYSE:RIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.13%. Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) stock set a new 52-week high of $235.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%.

(NASDAQ:HSKA) stock set a new 52-week high of $235.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%. Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.12. Shares traded up 2.99%.

(NYSE:GTN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.12. Shares traded up 2.99%. Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.92. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.

(NYSE:NAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.92. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session. Valaris (NYSE:VAL) shares broke to $30.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.12%.

(NYSE:VAL) shares broke to $30.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.12%. Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares hit $19.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.

(NYSE:VLRS) shares hit $19.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%. Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.

(NYSE:ADX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares were up 1.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.49 for a change of up 1.76%.

(NYSE:WLL) shares were up 1.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.49 for a change of up 1.76%. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares hit $10.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE:JPS) shares hit $10.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%. Meredith (NYSE:MDP) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.78 Thursday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

(NYSE:MDP) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.78 Thursday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.

(NYSE:MEI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares set a new yearly high of $27.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LNTH) shares set a new yearly high of $27.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session. Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.25. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.

(NYSE:BTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.25. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session. WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares hit $21.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%.

(NYSE:WOW) shares hit $21.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%. Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.61. The stock was up 6.34% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SWBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.61. The stock was up 6.34% for the day. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.99 on Thursday, moving up 3.93%.

(NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.99 on Thursday, moving up 3.93%. USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) shares hit $16.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.85%.

(NYSE:USAC) shares hit $16.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.85%. Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $92.49 with a daily change of up 0.7%.

(NYSE:RGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $92.49 with a daily change of up 0.7%. Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $30.03 with a daily change of down 2.04%.

(NASDAQ:IPSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $30.03 with a daily change of down 2.04%. Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.33. Shares traded up 0.45%.

(AMEX:EVV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.33. Shares traded up 0.45%. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.40 on Thursday, moving up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:MYRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.40 on Thursday, moving up 0.8%. Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares hit $15.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.

(NYSE:BTZ) shares hit $15.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%. Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.61 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.

(AMEX:NOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.61 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%. Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.26%.

(NYSE:NMZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.26%. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.69 on Thursday, moving down 0.88%.

(NASDAQ:ERII) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.69 on Thursday, moving down 0.88%. Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.86. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.86. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.26. The stock traded up 3.9% on the session.

(NYSE:LPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.26. The stock traded up 3.9% on the session. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.23 for a change of up 0.15%.

(NYSE:NRK) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.23 for a change of up 0.15%. Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) shares broke to $21.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%.

(NYSE:MNRL) shares broke to $21.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares hit $21.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:VNDA) shares hit $21.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.35.

(NYSE:EOS) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.35. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.

(NYSE:JPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.94. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE:MYI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.94. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.46. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ARLP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.46. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session. Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.92. The stock traded up 7.32% on the session.

(NYSE:ESTE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.92. The stock traded up 7.32% on the session. Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.53 on Thursday, moving up 9.32%.

(NYSE:ASPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.53 on Thursday, moving up 9.32%. Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.81 Thursday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

(NYSE:JQC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.81 Thursday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK) shares hit $16.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:BHK) shares hit $16.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%. HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.42. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HSTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.42. The stock was up 1.5% for the day. Virtus AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.38. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

(NYSE:NIE) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.38. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares were up 2.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.32 for a change of up 2.02%.

(NASDAQ:CLAR) shares were up 2.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.32 for a change of up 2.02%. Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.62.

(NYSE:IIM) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.62. Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.18%.

(NYSE:NKX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.18%. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.96 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.84%.

(NYSE:VTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.96 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.84%. W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) shares broke to $5.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.4%.

(NYSE:WTI) shares broke to $5.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.4%. PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares hit a yearly high of $15.99. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE:GHY) shares hit a yearly high of $15.99. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%.

(NYSE:NXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%. CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares broke to $11.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.08%.

(NYSE:CPLG) shares broke to $11.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.08%. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares broke to $13.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.

(NYSE:BGB) shares broke to $13.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%. Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.99 for a change of up 0.51%.

(NYSE:SBR) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.99 for a change of up 0.51%. Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE:NQP) shares hit $15.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:NQP) shares hit $15.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%. Virtus AllianzGI (NYSE:NCV) shares broke to $6.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%.

(NYSE:NCV) shares broke to $6.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%. Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.09 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:MYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.09 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%. Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.5%.

(NYSE:FC) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.5%. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares were up 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.62.

(NASDAQ:AOUT) shares were up 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.62. MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to $6.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.69%.

(NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to $6.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.69%. DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.41%.

(NYSE:KTF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.41%. Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.57%.

(NYSE:PMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.57%. Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares set a new yearly high of $15.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

(NYSE:BFZ) shares set a new yearly high of $15.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.35 Thursday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NYSE:FRA) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.35 Thursday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.15%.

(NYSE:RVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.15%. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.19.

(NYSE:PMX) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.19. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares hit a yearly high of $20.78. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.

(NYSE:FFA) shares hit a yearly high of $20.78. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session. Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.70 with a daily change of down 2.55%.

(NYSE:CSLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.70 with a daily change of down 2.55%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.81. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.

(NYSE:JRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.81. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session. Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%.

(NYSE:OIA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) shares broke to $15.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.

(NYSE:PMF) shares broke to $15.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%. Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.90 for a change of up 0.12%.

(NYSE:ATTO) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.90 for a change of up 0.12%. Western Asset High Yield (NYSE:HYI) shares broke to $15.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.

(NYSE:HYI) shares broke to $15.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%. Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares broke to $17.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.

(NYSE:BGH) shares broke to $17.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%. KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.75 Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:KIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.75 Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. FAST Acquisition (NYSE:FST) shares hit a yearly high of $13.24. The stock traded up 11.95% on the session.

(NYSE:FST) shares hit a yearly high of $13.24. The stock traded up 11.95% on the session. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.

(NYSE:MUE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.34 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%.

(NYSE:NUW) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.34 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%. Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.12 Thursday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.

(NASDAQ:INSE) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.12 Thursday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day. Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.40 with a daily change of up 0.34%.

(NYSE:MAV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.40 with a daily change of up 0.34%. Transcontinental Realty (NYSE:TCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.11 on Thursday, moving up 0.3%.

(NYSE:TCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.11 on Thursday, moving up 0.3%. Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

(NYSE:GGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE:GDO) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.70 for a change of up 0.38%.

(NYSE:GDO) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.70 for a change of up 0.38%. Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.02 on Thursday, moving up 0.75%.

(NYSE:VTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.02 on Thursday, moving up 0.75%. BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.76.

(NYSE:DHF) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.76. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.96.

(NYSE:NSL) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.96. USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) shares broke to $7.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.11%.

(NYSE:USDP) shares broke to $7.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.11%. Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.88%.

(NYSE:SMLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.88%. Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) shares set a new yearly high of $15.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.

(AMEX:GDP) shares set a new yearly high of $15.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session. Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:RMBI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.06. Shares traded up 0.74%.

(NASDAQ:RMBI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.06. Shares traded up 0.74%. Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares set a new yearly high of $19.95 this morning. The stock was up 57.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MRIN) shares set a new yearly high of $19.95 this morning. The stock was up 57.92% on the session. XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.69 for a change of up 0.1%.

(NYSE:XFLT) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.69 for a change of up 0.1%. BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.74%.

(NASDAQ:BBQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.74%. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:DMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.

(NYSE:DMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%. Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.08. Shares traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE:JSD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.08. Shares traded up 0.58%. Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.24 Thursday. The stock was up 568.19% for the day.

(NASDAQ:STAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.24 Thursday. The stock was up 568.19% for the day. Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI) shares broke to $12.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.7%.

(NYSE:NMI) shares broke to $12.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.7%. RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE:RSF) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.99 for a change of up 0.18%.

(NYSE:RSF) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.99 for a change of up 0.18%. MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.70 for a change of up 1.41%.

(NYSE:MVO) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.70 for a change of up 1.41%. Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.08 Thursday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

(NYSE:VLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.08 Thursday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. VOC Energy (NYSE:VOC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.84. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.

(NYSE:VOC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.84. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session. HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.23%.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.