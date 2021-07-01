 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Share:

 

 

This morning 158 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC).
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 568.19% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $818.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.73%.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $157.44. Shares traded up 1.8%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $298.45. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $726.81. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $493.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $320.26.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.41 on Thursday, moving up 3.86%.
  • Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.38. The stock traded down 1.72% on the session.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $141.87. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares set a new 52-week high of $150.33 on Thursday, moving up 1.28%.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares hit $99.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.77. The stock traded down 1.19% on the session.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock made a new 52-week high of $199.28 Thursday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $383.88 for a change of up 0.15%.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $572.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.82%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $218.29. Shares traded up 0.48%.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $248.45 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $168.56 on Thursday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.50. The stock traded up 5.53% on the session.
  • Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.93. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares set a new yearly high of $121.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $350.11. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares were up 1.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $246.02 for a change of up 1.31%.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.32 Thursday. The stock was up 2.83% for the day.
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares set a new yearly high of $459.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.58 on Thursday, moving up 3.25%.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.78. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $40.21. Shares traded up 4.06%.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.54 for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.27 with a daily change of up 2.72%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $396.22 with a daily change of up 2.29%.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $59.50. Shares traded up 0.29%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares broke to $118.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%.
  • Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares were up 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.57.
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares hit a yearly high of $136.72. The stock traded down 1.47% on the session.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.63.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares hit a yearly high of $118.68. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.97. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new yearly high of $21.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
  • Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) shares were up 10.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.96 for a change of up 10.75%.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.00.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares set a new yearly high of $146.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.52. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares hit $106.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%.
  • AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.05 on Thursday, moving up 0.64%.
  • W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares broke to $69.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.05. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares hit $82.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares broke to $16.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.42%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.10 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
  • United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.44. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $64.05 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.50. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.96.
  • Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.13%.
  • Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) stock set a new 52-week high of $235.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%.
  • Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.12. Shares traded up 2.99%.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.92. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • Valaris (NYSE:VAL) shares broke to $30.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.12%.
  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares hit $19.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares were up 1.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.49 for a change of up 1.76%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares hit $10.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.78 Thursday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares set a new yearly high of $27.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.25. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares hit $21.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.61. The stock was up 6.34% for the day.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.99 on Thursday, moving up 3.93%.
  • USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) shares hit $16.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.85%.
  • Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $92.49 with a daily change of up 0.7%.
  • Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $30.03 with a daily change of down 2.04%.
  • Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.33. Shares traded up 0.45%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.40 on Thursday, moving up 0.8%.
  • Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares hit $15.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
  • Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.61 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.26%.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.69 on Thursday, moving down 0.88%.
  • Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.86. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.26. The stock traded up 3.9% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.23 for a change of up 0.15%.
  • Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) shares broke to $21.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares hit $21.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.35.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.94. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.46. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.92. The stock traded up 7.32% on the session.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.53 on Thursday, moving up 9.32%.
  • Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.81 Thursday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK) shares hit $16.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.42. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.
  • Virtus AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.38. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares were up 2.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.32 for a change of up 2.02%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.62.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.18%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.96 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.84%.
  • W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) shares broke to $5.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.4%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares hit a yearly high of $15.99. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%.
  • CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares broke to $11.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.08%.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares broke to $13.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
  • Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.99 for a change of up 0.51%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE:NQP) shares hit $15.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI (NYSE:NCV) shares broke to $6.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.09 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.5%.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares were up 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.62.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to $6.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.69%.
  • DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.41%.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.57%.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares set a new yearly high of $15.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.35 Thursday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.15%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.19.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares hit a yearly high of $20.78. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.70 with a daily change of down 2.55%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.81. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) shares broke to $15.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.90 for a change of up 0.12%.
  • Western Asset High Yield (NYSE:HYI) shares broke to $15.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.
  • Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares broke to $17.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.75 Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • FAST Acquisition (NYSE:FST) shares hit a yearly high of $13.24. The stock traded up 11.95% on the session.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.34 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%.
  • Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.12 Thursday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.40 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
  • Transcontinental Realty (NYSE:TCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.11 on Thursday, moving up 0.3%.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE:GDO) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.70 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.02 on Thursday, moving up 0.75%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.76.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.96.
  • USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) shares broke to $7.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.11%.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.88%.
  • Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) shares set a new yearly high of $15.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
  • Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:RMBI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.06. Shares traded up 0.74%.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares set a new yearly high of $19.95 this morning. The stock was up 57.92% on the session.
  • XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.69 for a change of up 0.1%.
  • BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.74%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:DMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.08. Shares traded up 0.58%.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.24 Thursday. The stock was up 568.19% for the day.
  • Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI) shares broke to $12.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.7%.
  • RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE:RSF) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.99 for a change of up 0.18%.
  • MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.70 for a change of up 1.41%.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.08 Thursday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • VOC Energy (NYSE:VOC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.84. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.
  • HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.23%.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

Related Articles (PMO + PMX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Understanding Putnam Municipal Opps's Ex-Dividend Date
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com