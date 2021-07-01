Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 13 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:EWTX) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:SVFD) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 2.58% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.96. Shares traded down 0.23%.

(NASDAQ:EWTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.96. Shares traded down 0.23%. Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock hit a yearly low of $14.31. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TBPH) stock hit a yearly low of $14.31. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.16 on Thursday, moving down 2.05%.

(NASDAQ:CMAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.16 on Thursday, moving down 2.05%. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares set a new yearly low of $5.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TLMD) shares set a new yearly low of $5.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. Falcon Capital (NASDAQ:FCAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.18. The stock traded up 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:FCAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.18. The stock traded up 0.11%. ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.76, drifting 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:IACC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.76, drifting 0.0% (flat). Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares set a new yearly low of $8.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FRLN) shares set a new yearly low of $8.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session. Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock hit a yearly low of $20.72. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PRTG) stock hit a yearly low of $20.72. The stock was up 2.58% for the day. Altimar Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ATAQ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.71 and moving down 0.41%.

(NYSE:ATAQ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.71 and moving down 0.41%. Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.81. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HYMC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.81. The stock was down 1.96% on the session. RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.53. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ:REDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.53. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock drifted down 0.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.50.

(NASDAQ:BPTS) stock drifted down 0.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.50. Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) stock hit a yearly low of $7.51. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.