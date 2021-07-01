Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 13 companies set new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider:
- Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 2.58% to reach a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.96. Shares traded down 0.23%.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock hit a yearly low of $14.31. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.16 on Thursday, moving down 2.05%.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares set a new yearly low of $5.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Falcon Capital (NASDAQ:FCAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.18. The stock traded up 0.11%.
- ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.76, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares set a new yearly low of $8.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock hit a yearly low of $20.72. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.
- Altimar Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ATAQ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.71 and moving down 0.41%.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.81. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.53. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock drifted down 0.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.50.
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) stock hit a yearly low of $7.51. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
