Howard Stern Takes The Whole Summer Off And His Fans Are Not Happy

The self-crowned King of All Media is facing a royal revolt — Howard Stern is turning off the microphone on his Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) show for the entire summer.

What’s Going On? Stern signed a five-year renewal of his Sirius XM contract in December that reportedly pays him $100 million per year, according to a New York Post report. However, Stern is reportedly pocketing $17 million during July and August when he's away from his studio and the show is on reruns. Stern has been with Sirius since 2004.

But news of Stern’s extended vacation didn't sit well with many fans. The New York Post tracked Reddit users who were outraged, including one who fumed, “I pay $20 a month for SiriusXM and I’m not paying $40 for re-runs. All Stern fans should do this.”

Another Stern fan on Reddit accused him of kicking around the truth about his vacation, noting that “he tried to claim they always do this during the summer then pivoted and said this summer off was part of the new deal he made.”

Baby Booey Moves: While Stern didn't offer a preview of how he will be spending his summer vacation, he will not be crashing at the Greenwich, Connecticut, mansion of Gary Dell’Abate, his longtime and often long-suffering producer.

Last month, the man known to millions as Baba Booey sold his 7,683-square-foot home for $3.2 million. Dell’Abate custom built his residence in 2007 with five bedrooms, four full and three half-bathrooms, a study, office, game room with bar, home theater, gym and a three-car attached garage with an electric vehicle charger.

Photo: Bill Norton / Flickr Creative Commons.