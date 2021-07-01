Hepsiburada Prices IPO At $12 Per Share; Trading Begins Today
- Turkish e-commerce platform D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ: HEPS), also called Hepsiburada, priced 56.74 million shares at $12 per share in its initial public offering.
- The IPO includes 15.07 million shares from a selling shareholder.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $500.04 million from 41.67 million shares.
- The shares are likely to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HEPS" today.
- The selling shareholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 8.5 million.
