20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 6:14am   Comments
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares rose 64% to $2.14 in pre-market trading. Alterity Therapeutics recently said it received EU regulatory guidance for ATH434 Phase 2 clinical trial.
  • Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) shares rose 50% to $3.52 in pre-market trading. Birks Group, last month, reported FY21 sales of C$143.1 million, down 15.5% year-on-year..
  • Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) rose 36% to $18.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $40 Million equity investment from Pfizer Inc. and licensing agreement for SPR206.
  • Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 34.8% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after climbing over 26% on Wednesday.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) rose 27% to $8.37 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: POAI) rose 16% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Predictive Oncology shares jumped around 26% on Wednesday after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target.
  • BioLineRx (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 13.2% to $3.18 in pre-market trading.
  • US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 9% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced the commitment to purchase 120 electric motors totaling 360,000 HHP.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 8.2% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. Adamis Pharma recently received FDA approval on Labeling for Symjepi 0.3MG/0.3ML (0.3MG/0.3ML); 0.15MG/0.3ML (0.15MG/0.3ML).
  • Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 4.9% to $8.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) rose 4.6% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 18.4% to $24.74 in pre-market trading. Pop Culture Group shares jumped 405% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share
  • CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 13.2% to $63.76 in pre-market trading after the company released final data from its Phase 2b/3 trial of its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 12.4% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after jumping over 45% on Wednesday.
  • Houston American Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: HUSA) fell 10.5% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after jumping over 48% on Wednesday.
  • Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 9.3% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after surging 32% on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.
  • Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 8.9% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Wednesday.
  • Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares fell 7.1% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 78% on Wednesday.
  • Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares fell 6.8% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after surging 123% on Wednesday.
  • Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) fell 5.4% to $3.62 in pre-market trading. The company recently received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its NexoBrid Biologics License Application.

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

