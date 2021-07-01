72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares jumped 405% to close at $30.30 on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares surged 123.7% to close at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock spiked following a press release saying "WaveMax to Implement the World's First Shared Wifi6 Network." Cuentas signed a contract to rollout SharedFi in 170 test locations in the New York City-Tristate area.
- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) gained 98.6% to settle at $87.39 after the company priced its IPO at $44 per share.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) surged 78.3% to close at $19.38.
- Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTE) climbed 63.1% to settle at $22.83 after the company priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) shares surged 62.8% to close at $38.30. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited priced its initial public offering of 4 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $23.5 per ADS. The total offering size is $95.7 million.
- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) gained 55.6% to close at $28.00 as the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) surged 45.7% to settle at $1.45 after gaining 11% on Tuesday. Borqs Technologies recently said it started delivery of cellular CTA-2045 products to SkyCentrics for use by utility companies for smart city deployment.
- 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) gained 40.9% to close at $34.81.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) gained 32.3% to close at $2.05. Verb Technology shares gained over 17% on Tuesday after Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.
- Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) jumped 29% to close at $40.00 as the company priced its IPO at $31 a share.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares climbed 28.8% to close at $13.23 after the company agreed To divest used motor oil collection and recycling assets for $140 million to Clean Harbors.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 26.8% to close at $4.30 after jumping over 36% on Tuesday.
- AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) climbed 26.7% to close at $12.94 after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $35 price target.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) gained 26.2% to close at $20.38 on continued volatility following last week's IPO.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares jumped 24.6% to close at $2.99 after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) gained 24.4% to close at $27.71. Nam Tai Property’s shareholder, IsZo Capital, late Sunday issued an update on Nam Tai's appeal of voided private placement.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) jumped 24.3% to close at $29.92 after the company late Tuesday announced a $75 million private placement by Koch Strategic Platforms.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) surged 22.9% to settle at $56.64.
- SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) gained 21.4% to close at $42.50 after pricing its IPO at $35 a share.
- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE: WTT) surged 21.1% to close at $4.07.
- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) gained 20.8% to settle at $3.72.
- Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) surged 20% to close at $3.00.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 19.8% to close at $41.05.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) surged 18.8% to settle at $22.29.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) gained 18.6% to close at $9.61.
- Global Internet of People Inc (NASDAQ: SDH) climbed 18.4% to close at $3.79 after climbing 11% on Tuesday.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) climbed 18.2% to settle at $39.27. HUTCHMED and AstraZeneca's Orpathys recently received conditional approval in China.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 17.5% to close at $3.15 after reporting a narrower FY21 loss.
- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC) gained 17.1% to settle at $16.78.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) surged 16.2% to close at $128.71 on continued strength following recent positive data announced by peer company Intellia.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) surged 14.6% to close at $7.93.
- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) jumped 14.3% to settle at $20.58 after the company priced its IPO at $18 a share.
- InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE: INFU) surged 14.2% to close at $20.79 after the company announced a $20 million share buyback plan.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) gained 13.7% to close at $48.50. Kymera Therapeutics recently commenced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares of common stock.
- Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXYN) gained 11.4% to close at $2.93 after the company entered an agreement in principle to sell its commercial business to Mannington Mills.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) gained 11.4% to close at $9.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) climbed 11.3% to close at $33.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) rose 11.2% to close at $5.28 after the company announced data from the VEGA-1 Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Nyxol in combination with low-dose pilocarpine (LDP) in presbyopic subjects.
- Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) rose 11.1% to close at $60.25 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) shares jumped 10.5% to close at $1.79 after gaining 50% on Tuesday.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) rose 7.7% to close at $4.75 after the company announced it regained NASDAQ compliance.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) rose 6.8% to close at $161.91 after the company priced a previously announced public offering at $145 per share, representing a discount of 4.4% from the last close price of $151.6 on Tuesday.
Losers
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) dropped 40.7% to close at $4.77 after jumping over 206% on Tuesday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares declined 38.1% to close at $9.85 on Wednesday after the company provided an update on the Phase 1 AdCOVID clinical trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of the intranasally administered vaccine candidate, showing lower than expected immune responses for each of the immune parameters tested. Moving forward, Altimmune will focus its resources on the development of ALT-801 and HepTcell, its novel peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases, the company said.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares fell 38% to settle at $10.73 amid profit taking after the stock surged Tuesday on Reddit-driven momentum. Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dipped 32.4% to close at $8.68. CEL-SCI recently announced results from its Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine for advanced previously untreated squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 27.6% to settle at $4.81 after dropping 17% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it will be presenting at the 2021 Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) shares dipped 25.9% to close at $2.83 after the company reported a $5 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares tumbled 25.2% to close at $2.88 after the company reported weak preliminary revenue for the second quarter.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 24.5% to close at $2.16 after jumping 100% on Tuesday.
- Riley Exploration Permian Inc (NYSE: REPX) dropped 22.1% to settle at $28.98 as the company priced 1,666,667 share common stock offering at $30 per share.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) declined 21% to close at $8.74.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 20.1% to close at $1.19 after the company priced an 18 million share common stock offering at $1 per share.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) shares fell 19.5% to close at $5.64. Auddia shares gained 19% on Tuesday after the company announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
- Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKA) fell 17.7% to close at $2.84 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) declined 16.8% to close at $7.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ: OLB) dropped 15.9% to close at $5.46.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) dipped 15.5% to close at $2.61.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 15.1% to close at $11.10 as the company announced updated data and initial immunobiological data from its Phase 1/2 evaluating its lead asset, galinpepimut-S (GPS), in ovarian cancer.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) dipped 14.6% to settle at $3.50.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) shares tumbled 14.4% to close at $15.03 after the company reported an offering of 10.1 million common shares.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) dropped 14.3% to close at $3.17. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last month, entered into Letter of Intent for strategic cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) fell 13.7% to settle at $25.62. Cerevel Therapeutics shares jumped 136% on Tuesday after the company announced topline results from Phase 1b trial of CVL-231, saying both doses of CVL-231 demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PANSS Total score.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) dipped 13.3% to close at $6.85. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) dropped 13.2% to settle at $7.22. The company recently priced its IPO at $8 per share.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) fell 11.9% to close at $2.44 after gaining around 19% on Tuesday.
- Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) declined 10.1% to close at $11.18.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) dipped 8.9% to close at $19.31.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares fell 7.6% to close at $47.32 after the company reported the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 1,695,182 shares of common stock at $46.50 per share.
- Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY) fell 7.1% to close at $10.40 after dropping 12% on Tuesday.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares fell 5.8% to close at $361.52 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $365.00 per share.
