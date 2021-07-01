 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BTRS Prices Secondary Equity Offering By Selling Stakeholder At 5.8% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Share:
BTRS Prices Secondary Equity Offering By Selling Stakeholder At 5.8% Discount
  • BTRS Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: BTRSselling shareholders priced 9 million shares at $12.25 per share in a secondary public offering.
  • The offer price signifies a 5.8% discount to the BTRS’ Tuesday closing price of $13.01.
  • The estimated gross proceeds are $110.25 million.
  • BTRS will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.35 million.
  • Price action: BTRS shares closed lower by 3.07% at $12.62 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTRS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
EXCLUSIVE: New DeSPAC ETFs Keep It Fresh With Monthly Rebalancing, Short Selling Of SPACs
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com