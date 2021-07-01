BTRS Prices Secondary Equity Offering By Selling Stakeholder At 5.8% Discount
- BTRS Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: BTRS) selling shareholders priced 9 million shares at $12.25 per share in a secondary public offering.
- The offer price signifies a 5.8% discount to the BTRS’ Tuesday closing price of $13.01.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $110.25 million.
- BTRS will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.35 million.
- Price action: BTRS shares closed lower by 3.07% at $12.62 on Wednesday.
