Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 4:04am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for June is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims dropping to 395,000 for the June 26 week from 411,000 in the prior week.
  • The Markit manufacturing PMI for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is likely to rise to 62.6 in June from previous reading of 62.1.
  • The ISM manufacturing composite index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline slightly to 61 in June from prior reading of 61.2.
  • Data on construction spending for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending in May increasing 0.5% following lower-than-expected 0.2% rise in April.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

