 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Casper Sleep Partners With Mattress Warehouse

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
Casper Sleep Partners With Mattress Warehouse
  • Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE: CSPRhas announced a partnership with mattress retailer Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com).
  • Casper will be bringing the latest innovation in sleep to Mattress Warehouse, allowing customers across the mid-Atlantic region to shop a variety of premium offerings.
  • “This partnership with Mattress Warehouse is part of our strategic retail expansion with the rollout of our latest product offerings, including mattresses with Snow Technology,” said Emilie Arel, Chief Commercial Officer, Casper.
  • Casper products will be available to try in over 60 Mattress Warehouse showrooms beginning in late July.
  • Price action: CSPR shares are trading lower by 0.30% at $8.31 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSPR)

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Casper Sleep Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com