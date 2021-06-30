 Skip to main content

Slack Juices Up Hybrid Work Race With New Features: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
  • Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) released new features to help people work with their colleagues irrespective of office or home, intensifying hybrid work competition, Bloomberg reported.
  • Slack Huddles will allow casual audio conversations across channels and direct messages on the workplace communications platform.
  • Other features include creating and playback video and audio recordings with a full transcript and an employee directory called Slack Atlas.
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently revealed design changes to its Teams platform to improve remote workers’ interactions in meetings.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZMwill acquire Germany-based Kites GmbH to improve language translation abilities on its videoconferencing service.
  • Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google revealed updates to its Workspace productivity suite, including new tools for its Meet videoconferencing system.
  • Slack’s new features will be available on different timelines for different customer plans. Slack Huddles will be open Wednesday to paid customers.
  • Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) will acquire Slack for $27.7 billion. Salesforce sold $8 billion worth of bonds to fund the acquisition partly.
  • Price action: WORK shares traded lower by 0.59% at $44.47 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

