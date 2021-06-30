 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coffee Holdings Acquires Colorado Roasting Facility For $0.9M

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Share:
Coffee Holdings Acquires Colorado Roasting Facility For $0.9M
  • Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVAbuys its Colorado Roasting Facility from the City of La Junta, Colorado.
  • The building has been home to coffee holding’s largest roasting operations since 2005.
  • The purchase price of $0.9 million for the 50,000 sq. ft. facility and adjoining 6.278 acres of land is $70 thousand below the recent appraised value of the property.
  • The company will save $100 thousand annually or $0.02 per share through the purchase.
  • “At a time when the company is basically debt-free, to now own our largest and most efficient operating facility, we believe the company will greatly benefit in the near and long term in several ways,” said Andrew Gordon, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Coffee’s cash and equivalents totaled $3.52 million as of April 30, 2021.
  • Price action: JVA shares are trading lower by 1.03% at $5.31 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JVA)

Pandemic Hampered Coffee Holding's Q2 Revenue
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)
Coffee Holding Co.'s The Jordre Well Gets Hemp Processing License In Ohio, Aims For Colorado Next
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com